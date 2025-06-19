North Korea fires new multiple launch rocket system that reaches Seoul

The firing took place a day after South Korea conducted joint air exercises with the United States and Japan

Kim Jong-un (Illustrative photo: KCNA)

North Korea fired about 10 artillery shells from its multiple launch rocket system on Thursday, June 19. This was reported by the agency Yonhap with reference to the South Korean military.

The drills took place a day after South Korea conducted joint air exercises with the United States and Japan. South Korean F-15K, American F-16 and Japanese F-2 fighters took part in the exercise.

The military said that the DPRK fired missiles toward the Yellow Sea at about 10:00 a.m. from the Sunan area near Pyongyang. They added that South Korean and U.S. intelligence agencies are analyzing the latest weapons test.

Seoul and surrounding areas fall within range of North Korea's 240mm Multiple Launch Rocket System.

Last year, the DPRK test-fired what it called a multiple launch rocket system equipped with a new guidance system.