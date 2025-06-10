After the failure of the first batch of DPRK missiles, Russia has significantly improved them – Budanov

The first batch of KN-23 missiles that North Korea supplied to Russia was of extremely poor quality, and the Russians have since modernized them. This was reported by the Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense Kirill Budanov in an interview with War Zone .

In May 2024, the Office of the Attorney General reported Reuters that about half of North Korea's missiles lost their programmed trajectories and exploded in midair.

Since then, Budanov said, the KN-23s have been significantly improved with Russian assistance and now hit with deadly accuracy.

These improvements may apply not only to KN-23, writes War Zone.

While Budanov did not specify what changes the missiles have undergone, it is likely to expand the capabilities of many other types of ballistic missiles, extending the threat beyond the DPRK, according to.

Intelligence Chief Suggests Russian Aid to North Korea Will Change Balance of Power on Peninsula.

During today's massive attack, on the night of June 10, Russia used hundreds of drones, five cruise missiles and two North Korean ballistic missiles .