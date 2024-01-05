North Korea to deliver more ballistic missiles to Russia for war – U.S. at UN

Linda Thomas-Greenfield stated that North Korea has provided Russia with launchers and several dozen ballistic missile

Linda Thomas-Greenfield (Photo: EPA/ERIK S. LESSER)

The U.S. expects Russia to continue to use ballistic missiles from North Korea to strike Ukraine's critical infrastructure and kill civilians. This was claimed by Washington's ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

According to her, Pyongyang is seeking military assistance from Russia in exchange for support in the war against Ukraine.

"The pattern of behavior of the Russian Federation – neglecting its duties as a member of the UN Security Council and a member state, supporting regimes involved in the proliferation of weapons, ballistic missiles, and related materials – is unacceptable," the diplomat said.

She noted that North Korea is seeking to improve its nuclear weapons delivery systems.

Thomas-Greenfield said the U.S. is planning a UN Security Council meeting to address the issue of North Korea's military assistance to Russia.

