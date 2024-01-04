US claims Russia launched North Korean missiles at Ukraine

The White House has reported that occupiers have fired rockets at Ukraine using weapons obtained from North Korea

Russia has indeed launched ballistic missiles at Ukraine, acquired from North Korea, as disclosed in a briefing by White House spokesperson John Kirby. Ukrainian Air Force spokesperson Yuriy Ignat, in a comment to LIGA.net, said that he does not have relevant information.

Kirby revealed that recently declassified intelligence indicates North Korea provided launchers and several ballistic missiles to Russia.

According to him, on December 30, Russian forces launched at least one of these ballistic missiles at Ukraine.

Kirby said that on Tuesday, January 2, Russia also launched several North Korean ballistic missiles as part of a nighttime air attack.

Citing two unnamed U.S. officials, The Washington Post today reported that Russia has begun launching ballistic missiles provided by North Korea.

One official stated that it involves "several dozen" missiles.

The second official reported that these are short-range missiles.

Today, the editorial staff of LIGA.net has also reached out to the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine (HUR) for a comment on the potential transfer of missiles from North Korea to Russia. The HUR responded that the information is currently under verification.