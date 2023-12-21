North Korea recently shipped more weapons for war to Russia, transported by sea, says U.S.

Smith stated that Russia is shipping containers of weapons by sea, with Pyongyang seeking advanced technologies in exchange

Julianne Smith (Photo by EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ)

U.S. Ambassador to NATO, Julianne Smith, has announced that North Korea recently supplied Russia with even more weaponry for potential use against Ukraine.

During an online briefing, Smith said that Washington has intelligence indicating that North Korea provided occupiers with over a thousand containers of arms and ammunition.

She emphasized that these containers were transported from North Korea to Russia via ship.

Smith stated that Pyongyang is seeking advanced military technology from Moscow in exchange for military assistance, possibly including fighter jets, surface-to-air missiles, armored vehicles, ballistic missile production equipment, or similar materials.

"The expanding military partnership between North Korea and Russia fundamentally undermines regional stability, disrupts international stability, and undoubtedly undermines the global non-proliferation regime," said Smith.