North Korea recently shipped more weapons for war to Russia, transported by sea, says U.S.
U.S. Ambassador to NATO, Julianne Smith, has announced that North Korea recently supplied Russia with even more weaponry for potential use against Ukraine.
During an online briefing, Smith said that Washington has intelligence indicating that North Korea provided occupiers with over a thousand containers of arms and ammunition.
She emphasized that these containers were transported from North Korea to Russia via ship.
Smith stated that Pyongyang is seeking advanced military technology from Moscow in exchange for military assistance, possibly including fighter jets, surface-to-air missiles, armored vehicles, ballistic missile production equipment, or similar materials.
"The expanding military partnership between North Korea and Russia fundamentally undermines regional stability, disrupts international stability, and undoubtedly undermines the global non-proliferation regime," said Smith.
- On October 13, a representative of U.S. President Joe Biden's administration, John Kirby, stated that North Korea had transported over 1,000 containers of military equipment and ammunition to Russia.
- Military analysts believe that such a transfer is unlikely to significantly alter the course of military operations, according to Reuters.
- According to Yonhap, after the meeting with Putin, Kim held a Politburo meeting of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party, the highest leadership body of North Korea, and ordered to 'deepen relations with Russia to the maximum extent.'