North Korea appears to be more effective partner for Russia than West for Ukraine – Kuleba

The partners should stop pointing fingers at each other for insufficient military production, FM Dmytro Kuleba said in an interview with Bild

Dmytro Kuleba (Photo: MFA)

Russia surpasses Ukraine in the supply of artillery shells, one of the reasons being aid from North Korea, Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba said in an interview with Bild.

It seems that the DPRK is a more effective partner for Russia than Ukrainian allies are for Kyiv, the diplomat stated.

"It's ridiculous. And it has to change. And while we appreciate everything we get, the scale of the war demands more," Kuleba said.

He noted that Western partners should stop accusing each other of not increasing defense production fast enough.

"When it comes to making specific decisions, we see how our partners sometimes drown in endless discussions. But there is no time to drown, we have to swim," Kuleba stressed.

On January 2, 2024, Russia launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine. The occupiers hit Kharkiv with rockets: the mayor reported several airstrikes in the center of the city in residential areas and casualties.

On January 4, the White House confirmed that the Russian Federation received ballistics from the DPRK and used them during attacks on Ukraine on December 29 and January 2.

On January 6, the speaker of the prosecutor's office of the Kharkiv region, Chubenko, said that during the massive missile attack on January 2, Russia hit Kharkiv not with an "Iskander", but with a missile similar to one from North Korea.

On January 19, the White House National Security Council's senior director of arms control, Waddy, said that the nature of the North Korean threat could "dramatically change" in the coming decades due to its cooperation with Russia.