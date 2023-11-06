Ukrainian skies exposed to Russian attacks practically everywhere, Air Force spox warns

Ukraine is constantly strengthening its anti-aircraft defense, but "dense" anti-aircraft defense is practically nowhere to be found, Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat said on the national telethon.

"Dense anti-aircraft defense is now practically nowhere – such that not even a fly can fly by. Air defense is constantly being strengthened," he stated.

Ihnat explained that the "density" of air defense means the protection of critical infrastructure objects, which include: fuel and energy sector objects, and in the south - port and food infrastructure.

In the south, "mobile groups are working effectively," said the Air Force spokesman.

He emphasized that the Defense Forces should prepare for Russian attacks on critical infrastructure and strategic objects.

"Little by little, aid is arriving, little by little new types of weapons are coming in, which we have not seen before," Ihnat added.

