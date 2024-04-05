80% of Ukraine's thermal power infrastructure destroyed by Russia in recent weeks, PM Shmyhal says

Over six gigawatts of Ukrainian power grid capacity were destroyed by Russia's recent missile attacks, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said

Denys Shmyhal (Photo: Cabinet of Ministers)

In recent weeks, Russia has destroyed 80% of Ukrainian thermal power plants, said Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in an interview with ERR .

"Unfortunately, Russia continues its energy terror – in the last few weeks alone, the Russians have destroyed more than six gigawatts of our power grid <...> Unfortunately, over the last few weeks, Russia has destroyed 80% of thermal power plants," he stated.

According to the premier, this is both hydropower and coal power. The Russians continue to fire missiles at Ukrainian energy facilities, destroy transformers and generators.

Ukraine is cooperating with its allies, creating a decentralized energy supply system, Shmyhal added.

On the night of March 29, an air raid alert was announced in Ukraine: Russian troops launched Kinzhals and cruise missiles from the Tu-95MS. As a result, the Polish military reported the takeoff of its aircraft.

As a result of the attack, thermal and hydropower plants in the center and west of the country were damaged. In Cherkasy Oblast, the Russian forces launched a missile attack on an energy infrastructure facility. A children's camp and houses in Khmelnytskyi Oblast were also damaged due to the Russian attack.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Kaniv and Dniester HPPs were the deliberate targets of the Russian military, and the Russian Federation wants a repeat of the Kakhovka HPP environmental disaster.