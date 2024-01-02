Russia targets civilian infrastructure in wide-ranging missile strikes, says Ukrainian PM

The main blow of the Russian military fell on Kyiv and Kharkiv oblasts, PM Denys Shmyhal said

Denys Shmyhal (Photo: OP)

The Russian occupation forces hit civilian infrastructure during a massive attack on the morning of January 2, announced Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

The enemy's attack was aimed at civilian infrastructure, he said.

First, the Russians launched kamikaze drones, and then fired missiles for four hours.

The main blow fell on Kyiv and Kharkiv oblasts.

Power engineers, rescuers, doctors, police and all other services are working on the ground.

On New Year's Eve, the Russians attacked Ukraine with Shahed suicide drones and fired missiles. Ukrainian defenders destroyed 87 out of 90 drones – a record number of UAVs.

As a result of another Russian attack on Lviv Oblast, the museum of Roman Shukhevych was destroyed and the building of the university where Stepan Bandera had studied was damaged.