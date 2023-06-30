RU UA
After war, Ukraine should become Europe’s modern arms production hub – PM Shmyhal

30.06.2023, 18:03
After war, Ukraine should become Europe’s modern arms production hub – PM Shmyhal - Photo

At a government meeting, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that after the victory, Ukraine should become a center for the production of modern weapons in Europe.

"The security of our country after the war is not only about joining NATO. First of all, it is our army and our defense industry. Ukraine should become a center for the production of modern weapons in Europe," he said.

According to him, Ukraine is moving to a new structure of the defense industry, planning joint projects with the largest defense companies.

"This will necessarily include localization in the production of equipment and weapons. We place great emphasis on modern technological solutions and developments," the Prime Minister said.

On June 8, 2023, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that Ukraine has good prospects of having its own missiles with a range of more than 1,000 kilometers.

On June 20, Ukroboronprom hinted at the successful use of a Ukrainian UAV at a distance of 1,000 km.

Milana Golovan
