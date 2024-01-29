Scholz changed when he realized threat from Putin, real risk of world war, Zelenskyy says

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would like German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to be a close friend of Ukraine and show leadership in Europe

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Olaf Scholz (Photo: EPA/CLEMENS BILAN)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's relationship with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has changed after the latter understood the threat from Vladimir Putin, the Ukrainian leader said in an interview with the ARD channel.

According to him, Ukraine is very dependent on the support of the United States and Europe, and Germany plays a secondary role when comparing aid budgets.

"It seems to me that the chancellor understood some things. He understood more that Putin is a threat, not merely another surname. And this is a threat not only to Ukraine. He feels that if Ukraine does not hold out, then Russia will be closer to Germany. The chancellor understands the risk of the third world war, no matter where exactly Russia will attack NATO in the event of Ukraine's defeat," Zelenskyy said.

The Ukrainian head of state noted: when Scholz understood him and Ukraine more, and also realized the risks, he felt that he was leading not only Germany, but is also one of the leaders of today's Europe.

"I would like him to be a close friend of Ukraine, it seems to me that this is more important. And we will definitely get along with him. We are different people, but we have a common understanding of what is happening and values. But we are different mentally, different age and education," Zelenskyy concluded.

On January 16, 2024, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced that in 2024, his country would supply Ukraine with military goods worth €7 billion.

On January 19, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that Berlin cannot increase military aid to Ukraine, as some Western allies would like, because it has already given "everything and even more."

On January 24, the German defense chief announced that his country would continue to help Ukraine in 2024. In particular, Germany plans to train 10,000 soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as well as supply tanks and other equipment.