Scholz warns of 'no simple solution' to end war as it is not a matter of negotiations

Scholz warned against thinking that the war continues only because of the lack of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

Olaf Scholz (Photo: EPA / Filip Singer)

A simple solution to Russia's war against Ukraine should not be expected, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said at a press conference.

One should not think that the war continues only because of the lack of negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv, he stressed.

"No country wants peace more than Ukraine. But after two years of war, we also have to admit that there is no easy solution. In any case, Putin can end this war at any moment," Scholz said.

He also reiterated that if Ukraine stops defense, it will cease to exist.

"Therefore, our common signal to Russia should be: we will support Ukraine, which is fighting for its survival and preservation of sovereignty, as much as necessary," said the chancellor.

The German official emphasized that Ukraine needs a signal of Europe's determination in support.

On October 9, 2023, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that he would have an "unpleasant conversation" with those who would try to talk to him about territorial concessions.

On October 12, Kuleba said that Russia should not be allowed to freeze the conflict, because it is using the pause to regain strength, and not only Ukraine will be at risk of a new wave of aggression.

The diplomat also stressed that the terms of negotiations are determined not by the aggressor or third countries, but by Ukraine.