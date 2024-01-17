German Chancellor Scholz vows €7 billion in military aid for Ukraine in 2024

Olaf Scholz and Joe Biden agreed to continue military, financial and humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Olaf Scholz (Photo: EPA/CLEMENS BILAN)

Germany will supply military aid to Ukraine in the amount of €7 billion in 2024, Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced following a telephone conversation with US President Joe Biden.

Scholz and Biden agree that they want to continue providing financial, humanitarian and military support to Ukraine.

The White House said that the leaders agreed on "permanent and unchanging" aid to Ukraine.

Also, the leaders of the USA and Germany confirmed their support for Israel's right to self-defense and discussed the need to protect civilians in the Gaza Strip, as well as ensuring the flow of humanitarian goods.

On December 18, the largest German defense corporation Rheinmetall received another order for artillery ammunition for Ukraine from the government.

On December 22, Germany handed Ukraine a new package of military aid: three Gepard anti-aircraft self-propelled guns, ammunition, drones and special equipment.

On January 4, Germany handed Ukraine the Skynex air defense system and IRIS-T SLM air defense missiles.