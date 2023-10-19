Facing increased aerial threats, Scholz commits to fortifying Ukraine's air defenses

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz promised to strengthen Ukraine's air defense in winter and called on European partners to unite in support during a speech in the Bundestag, Taggeschau reports.

Ukraine will receive further supplies of weapons and financial assistance, he vowed.

Germany will prepare a winter aid package, which will focus on air defense.

Scholz called on Europe to maintain a line of support for Ukraine to help stabilize its finances in the long term.

"We will not give up," the chancellor stressed.

Germany is preparing a second winter package of military aid for Ukraine worth $1 billion. It will include Patriot and IRIS-T air defense systems, as well as "over a dozen" Gepard anti-aircraft guns, which should also help protect grain export routes.

On October 5, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Germany is working on providing Ukraine with an additional Patriot system for the winter months.

