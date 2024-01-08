Scholz urges EU to continue arming Ukraine: Planned deliveries still insufficient

The Chancellor stresses Berlin's commitment to provide 8 billion euros in military aid to Ukraine in 2024

Olaf Scholz (Photo - German Government Press Service)

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has called on other European Union countries to provide more assistance to Ukraine, saying the current planned military aid is insufficient. He made the statement after a meeting with Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel in Berlin, the Handelsblatt newspaper reported.

"The arms deliveries to Ukraine planned by most EU member states are already too small. I therefore call on our allies in the European Union to also intensify their efforts to support Ukraine," Scholz said.

The Chancellor believes that Europe must demonstrate its close ties with Ukraine and stand for freedom, international law, and European values.

He emphasized that Germany is currently the "strongest supporter of Ukraine after the United States," with Berlin planning to supply 8 billion euros worth of weapons and materials by 2024. In addition, "billions" are earmarked for humanitarian and financial aid, Scholz said.

"However, Germany's contribution alone will not be enough to ensure Ukraine's security," he added.

