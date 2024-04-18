Scholz: Ukraine may receive six more Patriot systems from NATO partners

On April 13, Germany announced the transfer of one Patriot system to Ukraine

Olaf Scholz (Photo: EPA)

Ukraine may receive additional air defense systems from NATO partners, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said at a press conference.

Scholz stated that Germany has transferred two Patriot systems to Ukraine and announced the transfer of a third.

He noted that Berlin is making "the most substantial contribution" to this effort, referring to strengthening Ukraine's air defense.

"The last, third system that we announced, which will be transferred to Ukraine and used there, is also our call to other countries to make similar decisions," Scholz said.

He urged other members of the alliance to follow Berlin's example "to ensure better protection of Ukraine against numerous attacks".

"We have heard of seven other [Patriot] systems. One of them is ours. And we hope to find six more within the NATO framework. And I also took the opportunity here to push this issue in many discussions," the German chancellor said.

