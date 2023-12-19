A rep from Trump's camp has asserted that by March 19, the former president could secure support from 1,478 delegates, a figure deemed sufficient.

Photo: ERA/AMANDA SABGA

Trump's team envisions his official nomination as the Republican Party's presidential candidate by the specified date, according to Reuters.

Speaking anonymously, the high-ranking representative stated that garnering 1,478 delegates by March 19 would be "quite enough" to secure the majority of the 2,429 delegates who will determine the party's candidate at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee in July.

During the last Republican presidential primaries in 2016, Trump formally accumulated the necessary delegate count for nomination by the end of May.

On November 8, 2023, the speaker of the White House, Karine Jean-Pierre, expressed skepticism about public opinion polls, the results of which indicate that Joe Biden will lose to Trump.

Biden says he will run for the second time so that Trump would not head the United States.

A US court rpreviously refused Trump to close the case about the storming of the Capitol.