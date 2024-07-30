'Significant change'. After long pause, Russia storms twice unsuccessfully near Huliaypole

According to Ukrainian intelligence, this is a continuation of the tactics of small assaults; the Russian grouping in Zaporizhzhia Oblast has not changed quantitatively

A "significant change" took place in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – after a long pause, two skirmishes took place on the Huliaypole axis, where the Defense Forces repelled the attacks, reported the spokesman of the Tavria operational troop grouping Dmytro Lykhoviy on the air of the telethon.

According to him, in the operational area of the Tavria grouping, compared to other areas of the front, there have been few combat clashes – six in the past day.

However, Lykhoviy noted, there is a "significant change" – after a long pause, combat clashes took place near Huliaypole, when the Russian invasion troops made two attempts to storm from different directions – in particular, they advanced from the village of Reshetylivske towards Huliaypole.

"It was said in some announcements that this could be such a large offensive with the formation of an offensive grouping. But, according to our intelligence, this is a continuation of such tactics of small assaults, because the total number of Russian groups in Zaporizhzhia Oblast has not undergone any changes in terms of numbers," explained Lykhoviy.

At the same time, it is worth noting that the Russians "gained the audacity" – and on Sunday they tried to storm with the use of two tanks and one buggy, involving close to a troop detachment, the spokesman said.

One of the tanks was hit and destroyed by Ukrainian defenders, the enemy retreated and had no success on the Huliaypole axis, the military said.

Already on Monday morning, the Defense Forces, continuing the "hunt" for Russian tanks, hit and damaged two Russian tanks on the same front – intelligence has yet to establish their type, Lykhoviy said.

"But three tanks in two incomplete days in the Huliaypole sector is a significant indicator, and it draws attention to the fact that this axis has become somewhat more active," he concluded.

On July 25, Lykhoviy reported that the concentration of about 90,000 troops in Zaporizhzhia Oblast should not cause concern as this number includes the entire personnel, including those who are in temporarily occupied cities.