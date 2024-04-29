Trump is not pro-Russia, his position is not so black and white – Polish Foreign Minister Sikorski

The Polish foreign minister is convinced that the attitude of the 45th US president towards Ukraine is changing for the better

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA, Peter Foley)

The position of the candidate for the presidency of the United States, former American leader Donald Trump, regarding the Russo-Ukrainian war "is not as black and white as some people think," Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said in an interview with the German media holding Alex Springer.

The unblocking of further military aid to Ukraine by the Republicans in the US Congress shows that Trump's attitude towards Ukraine is changing, Sikorski argues.

"I hope candidate Trump saw that opposition to aid to Ukraine is not really popular in the USA, it hurts his chances of being re-elected," he said.

In addition, the head of Polish diplomacy urged people not to assume that the 45th US president, in case of re-election, would leave Ukraine without support and play into the hands of the Kremlin.

"Donald Trump was right in urging us all in Europe to spend more on defense," said the Polish foreign minister, adding that it was during Trump's tenure that Ukraine received the Javelin anti-tank system for the first time.

In March 2023, Trump said that he would allegedly be able to stop the Russian invasion of Ukraine "within 24 hours" after he became president of the United States again.

On April 7, 2024, the Washington Post, citing unnamed sources, reported that Trump in private conversations talked about the "peace plan", which consists in territorial concessions to the aggressor. The next day, a Trump campaign adviser called it a "fake". President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also said that he does not believe the rumors.

On April 19, Trump unexpectedly called the survival of Ukraine important for America, calling on European allies to "match" the United States in the level of aid to Kyiv.