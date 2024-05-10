Kharkiv Oblast: Fighting continues for settlements that were in gray zone

Russia is trying to advance on the Kharkiv axis, Defense Forces are operating on prepared defensive lines and inflicting fire damage on the enemy

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Defensive battles continue on the Kharkiv axis against the attempts of the Russian occupiers to advance and move deeper near the settlements of Lypci and Vovchansk – countermeasures are being taken, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on the evening of April 10.

The invading army is advancing with infantry and equipment.

As of 23:00, fighting is underway for the settlements in the border area that were practically in the gray zone – Strilecha, Pylna and Borysivka, as well as in the area of Oliinykove and Ohirtseve.

The Defense Forces are operating along prepared defense lines and inflicting fire damage on the enemy.

Map: DeepState

Read also: Ukraine officer on Kharkiv sector: Russia pushing hard to create "buffer zone"