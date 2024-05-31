Ukraine successfully attacks oil terminals in Russia's Krasnodar Krai with Neptune missiles – photo

The Russian facilities were hit by a grouping of the Naval Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the General Staff noted

Neptune (Photo: Oleksiy Danilov's Facebook)

The Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the oil terminals of the Kavkaz port of and a ferry crossing in Russia's Krasnodar Krai during an overnight attack, announced the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

The aggressor's military facilities were hit by the grouping of the Ukrainian Naval Forces. This happened the next night after the Defense Forces disabled the Kerch crossing ferries in the temporarily occupied Crimea, which were traveling to the Kavkaz port and were used for Russia's military logistics.

The General Staff noted that the oil terminals in the Kavkaz port area were hit by several Ukrainian-made missiles from a Neptune coastal missile complex.

"The results of the objective control confirm the explosions at the target locations. The accuracy of hitting the targets is being investigated. The complex operation was carried out in coordination with other components of the Defense Forces," the message says.

In addition, according to the General Staff, the attack drones of the Ukrainian military hit another oil terminal in Krasnodar Krai.

Resource of the occupiers

REFERENCE The RK-360MC Neptune missile system is a land-based complex of anti-ship cruise missiles developed by the Ukrainian Design Bureau Luch. The range of the missile is 280 km, the speed is 900 km/h. The complex is designed to engage cruisers, destroyers, corvettes, frigates, amphibious assault ships and other types of vessels. On March 15, 2021, the first samples of Neptune were handed over to the Navy. On April 13, 2022, two Neptune missiles hit the Moskva cruiser: the Russian ship fell overboard and began to sink. On the night of April 15, the Kremlin admitted that the flagship of the Russian fleet had sunk. The RK-360MC Neptune missile system is a land-based complex of anti-ship cruise missiles developed by the Ukrainian Design Bureau Luch. The range of the missile is 280 km, the speed is 900 km/h. The complex is designed to engage cruisers, destroyers, corvettes, frigates, amphibious assault ships and other types of vessels. On March 15, 2021, the first samples of Neptune were handed over to the Navy. On April 13, 2022, two Neptune missiles hit the Moskva cruiser: the Russian ship fell overboard and began to sink. On the night of April 15, the Kremlin admitted that the flagship of the Russian fleet had sunk.

On May 30, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that the Defense Forces successfully hit the ferry crossing in occupied Kerch using ATACMS missiles.

On the same day, Russia showed the affected Kerch ferry after an ATACMS strike.