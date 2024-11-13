Sixth IRIS-T air defense system from Germany expected in Ukraine by year's end

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo by Office of the President of Ukraine)

By the end of the year, Ukraine will receive an additional IRIS-T air defense system from Germany, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced after a phone call with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

The two leaders discussed ongoing defense cooperation, with Scholz confirming that the sixth planned IRIS-T system would arrive in Ukraine before year-end. They also addressed air defense supply plans for 2025 and potential additional support to further bolster Ukraine's air defenses.

Zelenskyy and Scholz focused on coordinated efforts to ensure Ukraine's optimal defense and political backing, agreeing on the necessity of maintaining the Ramstein format and holding the next coordination group meeting.

Zelenskyy underscored the importance of presenting Ukraine's vision for a just and lasting peace at the upcoming G20 summit in Brazil and thanked Germany for its support in this regard.

REFERENCE. The IRIS-T SLM is a medium-range air and missile defense system developed by the German company Diehl Defence. It employs IRIS-T missiles designed to neutralize aircraft, helicopters, drones, and cruise missiles. The system is in service in Germany, Ukraine, Egypt, Sweden, and Norway.