Ukraine's military unaware of Iran's transfers of ballistic missiles to Russia

Iran's potential transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia has been reported by media since 2023

Yuriy Ihnat (Screenshot)

The Ukrainian military has no information about plans for Iran to transfer new attack drones and ballistic missiles to the Russian army, but the new weapons do pose new risks for Ukraine, the spokesman of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Yuriy Ihnat, said on national television.

On January 10, Sky News, citing an informed source in the British security services, wrote that Iran allegedly developed a new Shahed-107 attack drone specifically for destroying air defense radars and is probably close to supplying Russia with surface-to-surface missiles.

"It remains to be seen how effective they will be, in what quantity they can potentially be delivered. I want to emphasize that the Air Force does not have such information to deny or confirm about Iranian missiles," Ihnat commented.

He added that "nothing new is happening" for Ukraine, since the potential transfer of ballistic missiles from Iran to Russia was discussed last year.

At the same time, according to the spokesperson, new weapons of the enemy can pose new threats.

"The new weapons that are supplied, of course, bring new threats and challenges. Ballistics can only be shot down by special means, such as the Patriot. Therefore, the supply of ballistic missiles will pose challenges for us. We must count on the support of our partners," he concluded.

On December 19, 2023, the US Treasury Department announced sanctions against 10 entities and four individuals from Iran, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Indonesia, who are accused of facilitating the production of Iranian drones.

Russia, with the help of Iran, plans to produce 6,000 Shahed kamikaze drones by 2025.

The United States believes that Iran is considering providing Russia with ballistic missiles for use in Ukraine.