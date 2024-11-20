Bloomberg reports that the UK authorized their use in response to North Korea deploying troops

Ukraine has likely targeted Russia with British Storm Shadow missiles, marking the first use of this weapon against Russian territory, Sky News reported, citing an unnamed source familiar with the matter.

Journalists noted earlier reports that the United States permitted Ukraine to launch long-range ATACMS missiles at targets within Russia.

The UK government then faced the question of whether it would allow the use of its missiles. Prime Minister Keir Starmer avoided addressing this during the G20 summit.

A spokesperson for the prime minister stated there would be no comment on operational issues or related reports. Ukraine has also not confirmed the use of Storm Shadow missiles against Russia.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg, citing an unnamed British official, reported that London approved the use of Storm Shadow missiles in response to North Korea deploying troops—a move the UK views as an escalation of the war.

The official also confirmed that Ukraine's Armed Forces have already used the British missiles in strikes against Russia.