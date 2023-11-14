Zelenskyy announces strengthening of Kherson's defence

Ukraine has strengthened air defence, intelligence, electronic warfare and counter-battery capabilities in and around the city of Kherson, which is constantly shelled by Russia since it was recaptured last November, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Mr Zelenskyy's announcement came after a daily meeting with military commanders and responsible local officials.

"We are monitoring its [decision to strengthen] implementation," he stressed.

The Ukrainian president noted that the Russian occupiers have been "taking revenge on free Kherson" for more than a year after the liberation, shelling the city "without military necessity".

There are no details on what has been done and is being done to strengthen the defences of Kherson, since it is a military secret.

The city and part of the Kherson region located on the right bank of the Dnipro River were retaken from Russian forces last November and have been subjected to constant Russian shelling ever since.

If you notice a spelling error, select it with the mouse and press Ctrl+Enter.