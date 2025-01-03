Slovakia to continue electricity supply to Ukraine despite Fico's threats – Novinky

Ukraine with emergency electricity supplies of up to 150 MW

Photo from Depositphotos

Slovakia will continue supplying electricity to Ukraine despite threats from Prime Minister Robert Fico, following the suspension of Russian gas transit, as reported by Novinky.

The Slovak grid operator SEPS has affirmed its readiness to deliver emergency electricity to Ukraine under an agreement with Ukrenergo for mutual emergency assistance.

SEPS also ensures cross-border electricity transmission in standard mode across all sections.

Last spring, SEPS extended its emergency electricity supply contract with Ukraine for another year, allowing up to 150 MW to be transferred to Ukraine's energy system.