Slovak PM threatens Ukraine with electricity cutoff over Russian gas transit

Fico claimed that Ukraine's decision to halt Russian gas transit starting January 1 is not only a political gesture but also an "extremely costly move"

Robert Fico (Photo by ERA/Olivier Matthys)

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico warned that Bratislava might stop supplying electricity to Ukraine if Kyiv refuses to resume the transit of Russian gas through its territory. He made the statement in a video posted on his Facebook page.

Fico described Ukraine's decision to end Russian gas transit from January 1 as both a political act and an "extremely costly move" that the European Union will have to pay for.

"After January 1, we will evaluate the situation and consider possible reciprocal measures against Ukraine. If necessary, we will stop supplying electricity, which Ukraine critically needs during power outages," the Slovak leader stated.