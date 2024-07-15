Slovakian parliament will not condemn Russian attack on Okhmatdyt – Aktuality

Only 41 lawmakers spoke in favor of the resolution, so it did not pass

Okhmatdyt after the Russian strike on July 8 (Photo: EPA)

The Parliament of Slovakia did not consider the draft resolution condemning the Russian attack on the Kyiv Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital. This was reported by Aktuality journalists from the hall during the parliamentary session.

Deputy Beáta Jurík from the Progresívne Slovensko party proposed to add a resolution condemning the Russian attack on July 8 to the agenda of the parliament.

At this, the deputy from SMER-SD, Jana Vaľová, asked if Jurík was there, the journalists noted.

Only 41 legislators spoke in favor of the resolution, so it did not pass.

On the morning of July 8, the Russians launched a massive missile attack on Kyiv – the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital, in particular, came under enemy fire.

On July 9, the SBU received new evidence that the Russian troops hit Okhmatdyt with an Kh-101 cruise missile on July 8.

On the same day, the rescue work at the hospital was completed – then the death of two people and 32 wounded was confirmed. On July 10, the death of a child who was in intensive care during the attack was reported – after the impact, the boy was transported to one of the Kyiv hospitals.