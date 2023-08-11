Zaluzhnyi given nod to install combat veterans in regional military enlistment roles

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council to check the operation of territorial recruitment centers (ex-military commissariats). In particular, the top security body recommended Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi to appoint combat officers to the positions of heads of regional TRCs, the Office of the President reports.

The National Security and Defense Council recommended that Zaluzhnyi appoint to the positions of heads of regional centers officers who directly participate in hostilities, after passing the SBU check.

Appointments will be made based on the recommendations of the heads of operational-tactical and operational-strategic groups.

During the inspection of the TRC, law enforcement officers discovered cases of corruption, in particular during the general mobilization.

These cases pose a threat to Ukraine's national security and undermine trust in state institutions, the message says.

The NSDC instructed Prosecutor General's Office together with the National Agency on Corruption Prevention and the State Bureau of Investigation to take additional measures to combat corruption by TRC officials.

On June 22, Ukrainska Pravda journalists published a video investigation in which they showed a villa in Spain registered to the mother of Yevhen Borysov, the military commissar of Odesa Oblast. It also turned out that in addition to elite foreign real estate, she also bought a Mercedes-Benz EQV car this year for almost UAH 3 million ($81,243). According to the NACP, in particular, an estate and an office in Spain for 4.5 million euros, which belong to his mother and wife, were found in Borysov's possession.

On June 23, President Zelenskyy ordered the immediate dismissal of Borysov and the creation of a commission to check all military commissars in all regions.

On August 9, the head of the NACP announced that the department is checking 135 military enlistment centers. According to him, as a rule, the inspection confirms the integrity of most employees.

