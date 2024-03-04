Secret documents, identification of generals: Russian Defense Ministry hacked by Ukraine's intel

The DIU stated that an important role in the success of the special operation was played by the Russian Deputy Minister of Defense – Timur Ivanov

Hacker attack. Illustrative image (Photo: EPA/SASCHA STEINBACH)

Cyber specialists of Ukraine's Defense Intelligence implemented another special operation against Russia. As a result of a DDoS attack, it was possible to gain access to the servers of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

The DIU reported that the Ukrainian special service now possesses information protection and encryption software that was used by the enemy, as well as an array of secret official documents of the Russian Defense Ministry.

The documents include decrees, reports, orders, reports and other documents that circulated between more than 2,000 subdivisions of Russia's defense agency. The received information allows to establish the complete structure of the system of the Russian Ministry of Defense and its units, the DIU noted.

The intelligence agency noted that the analysis of the received data helped to identify the general, other high-ranking managers of the structural divisions of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, as well as deputies, assistants, specialists – all those who used the software for electronic document management.

Photo: GUR

In particular, the military intelligence of Ukraine found the official documents of the Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, Timur Vadimovich Ivanov. DIU emphasized that he played an important role in the fact that the cyber attack was successful.

"So the honorary title of 'good boy' goes to him: Vadimovich, 5 point to you!" the spies said sarcastically.

Photo: GUR

On January 18, hackers from the Blackjack Ukrainian group, which is probably related to the SBU Security Service, "hacked" a Russian state-owned enterprise that builds military facilities throughout Russia.

On February 29, Ukrainian hackers from the IT Army of Ukraine successfully attacked Russia's largest Internet portal Mail.ru. As a result of the attack, the free e-mail service completely stopped working.