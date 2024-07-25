Some parts of front stabilized, but too early to talk about turning point – General Kryvonos

The confidence of the Defense Forces in certain areas of the front was improved by the wider supply of military aid, he says

Serhiy Kryvonos (Photo: screenshot from LIGA.net video)

The Defense Forces are beginning to feel more confident in certain areas of the front. Reserve Major General of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhiy Kryvonos said when asked by LIGA.net if he sees signs of a turning point in the war.

The general noted that at the moment it is too early to speak of a "turning point", however, the Defense Forces feel more confident in certain areas of the front thanks to the supply of material and technical assistance in larger volumes.

"They (volumes – ed.) do not yet critically fill all our needs, but they have increased," Kryvonos noted.

At the same time, he is sure that the fact that Ukraine "does not run away from the Russians and is not afraid of them" is the beginning of a pivot.

"Now there are little things left – to improve the situation with the training of people and the issue of transferring the economy to functioning in the conditions of a special period," he concluded.

On July 23, military officer Dmytro Lykhoviy said that Russia has concentrated about 90,000 troops in Zaporizhzhia Oblat, and an increase in this number is observed – in the last three weeks, another 2,000 have been added.

On July 24, The Guardian published an interview with the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, where he emphasized that the Defense Forces will be able to give a "good answer" to the Russian army if it tries to go on the offensive on the Zaporizhzhia axis.

The army chief also stated that Russia's losses in the war against Ukraine were three times higher than Ukraine's and assured that, unlike the Russians, Ukraine protects the lives of its soldiers and "does not defend ruins to the death.

On July 25, Lykhoviy argued that the concentration of about 90,000 troops in Zaporizhzhia Oblast should not cause concern, because it refers to the entire personnel, including those who are in temporarily occupied cities.