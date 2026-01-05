"Sounds good". Trump asked about the possibility of a US operation in Colombia after Venezuela

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA)

US President Donald Trump has called Colombia a "sick" country, just like Venezuela, and believes that it would be "good" to conduct a special operation there. He said this on board Air Force One.

"We have a very sick neighbor <…> and that is Venezuela. <…> Colombia is also very sick, it's run by a sick person who likes to produce cocaine and sell it to the United States. And he's not going to be doing that for long, let me tell you," Trump emphasized .

He was asked what this meant and whether it was possible that the US would conduct an operation there as well.

"Sounds good to me," Trump replied.

He also emphasized that the United States is engaged in making sure that there are "countries around it that are viable and successful" and from which oil can be freely produced, because it lowers prices, and that is good for the United States.