Sources in the General Staff say that the front in Donbas is led directly by Syrskyi
Combat operations in eastern Ukraine are actually led by the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, said for text LIGA.net two interlocutors at the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
As part of the transition to the corps system, the army eliminated operational-strategic and operational-tactical groups and introduced five groups of troops (forces). The "East" grouping will be responsible for Donbas, with almost the entire Donetsk region, the unoccupied territories of Luhansk region and part of Dnipro city in its area of responsibility.
The "Vostok" group is headed by Brigadier General Dmytro Bratishko.
However, as stated by LIGA.net two interlocutors in the General Staff, the fighting there is led directly by chief Syrskyi.
- Meanwhile, the LIGA.net's interlocutor in the command said that the newly created Joint Forces Group, headed by major general Drapatiy, received the largest number of troops among other formations.
- According to the interlocutors LIGA.net in the Defense Forces, the transfer of Drapaty to the post of commander of the newly created JFG may be related to both political reasons and with military expediency.
