Sources in the General Staff say that the front in Donbas is led directly by Syrskyi

The "East" group is headed by general Bratishko, but, according to LIGA.net's interlocutors, the actual command of the fighting there is the commander-in-chief

Oleksandr Syrskyi (Photo: Facebook of the Commander-in-Chief)

Combat operations in eastern Ukraine are actually led by the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, said for text LIGA.net two interlocutors at the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As part of the transition to the corps system, the army eliminated operational-strategic and operational-tactical groups and introduced five groups of troops (forces). The "East" grouping will be responsible for Donbas, with almost the entire Donetsk region, the unoccupied territories of Luhansk region and part of Dnipro city in its area of responsibility.

The "Vostok" group is headed by Brigadier General Dmytro Bratishko.

However, as stated by LIGA.net two interlocutors in the General Staff, the fighting there is led directly by chief Syrskyi.

Read also A micromanager of war. How Syrskyi is forming his own guard of influence in the Armed Forces