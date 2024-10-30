South Korea not planning direct supply of 155mm artillery shells to Ukraine – Yonhap

Ukraine did not send a corresponding request, and this issue is not under consideration, said a representative of the South Korean presidential administration

155-mm artillery shells (Photo: EPA)

South Korea has no plans to directly supply Ukraine with 155mm artillery shells, according to an unnamed official from the presidential administration, the Yonhap news agency reported.

The official stated that Ukraine has not submitted a formal request for such supplies, and the matter is not currently under consideration, despite media discussions about a potential shift in Seoul's position.

South Korea adheres to a law that prohibits the supply of weapons to active conflict zones, although there are indications that South Korean-made shells may have reached Ukraine through the United States.

President Yoon Suk Yeol of South Korea indicated that the situation could be re-evaluated due to the growing military cooperation between Russia and North Korea, including the possibility of North Korean troops participating in the war.

A delegation from South Korea is expected to visit Ukraine this week to exchange information about North Korean forces and discuss joint initiatives. The Ukrainian side also plans to send a representative to South Korea for further negotiations.

On October 24, Yoon Suk Yeol stated that South Korea would support Ukraine in light of North Korea's cooperation with Russia and did not rule out the potential shipment of weapons to Kyiv if North Korea increases its military activity.

As of October 30, it is known that approximately 3,000 North Korean military personnel have been transported from the Far East to Russia's Kursk Oblast and stationed in barracks about 50 km from the Ukrainian border.