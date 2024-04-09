Ukraine's potential NATO accession hinges on end of conflict with Russia, State Dept spokesman says

The United States called Ukraine's accession to NATO "a process that moves forward at the end of the conflict"

Matthew Miller (Screenshot from video)

There are no changes to the "timeline" of Ukraine joining NATO – the country will be able to build a future in the Alliance only after the end of the Russo-Ukrainian war. At the same time, it is a "process that moves forward," said the US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller.

When asked if there had been a discussion about the timeline for Ukraine's accession to NATO after Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's recent statement about Ukraine's future in the Alliance, Miller replied: "Nothing has changed with respect to a timeline."

"We have made clear for some time that ultimately that's a process that moves forward at the end of this conflict," Miller added.

On April 3, Stoltenberg stated that all Alliance members agree that Ukraine will become a member of NATO.

At the same time, the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration Olga Stefanishyna said that the decision to invite Ukraine to NATO is not supported by two countries of the Alliance – the United States and Germany. They explain their skepticism by the fact that such an invitation is a "real decision".

On April 3, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the need to create a road map for Ukraine's accession to NATO on the eve of the Alliance's July summit, which will be held in Washington.

On April 4, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that NATO currently does not have the tools to provide Ukraine with $100 billion in aid over five years. The Polish Foreign Minister, Radoslaw Sikorski, said that NATO agreed on the creation of a special mission of the Alliance to help Ukraine.

The heads of Ukrainian and German diplomacy reported that the Western allies, led by Berlin, agreed to strengthen Ukrainian air defense by sending it additional systems, in particular Patriot.