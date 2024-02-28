US House Speaker Johnson vows to put Ukraine aid bill to a vote "in a timely manner"

US House Speaker Mike Johnson reiterated that his priority is the security of the border with Mexico

Mike Johnson (Photo: EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS)

The Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, said that he would put the continuation of aid to Ukraine to a vote "in a timely manner", but the priority is the border with Mexico, he stated after meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House.

According to him, during the negotiations, he said that it is necessary to take care of "America's needs" first.

"And first of all – our open border," Johnson said.

He noted that another priority for the House is to continue funding the federal government, and the meeting participants are "very optimistic" and hope for an agreement.

Regarding aid to Ukraine, the speaker stressed that he told Biden that the House is "actively pursuing and investigating various options."

"We will deal with this issue in a timely manner. But, again, the first priority for our country is the border and its security," the politician concluded.

On February 14, the American president called on the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Johnson, to immediately put to a vote a bill on aid to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan.

On February 16, it became known that 10 members of the US House of Representatives developed a compromise bill on foreign aid, which provides $47.7 billion for Ukraine.

The House of Representatives recessed until February 28. If the Speaker of the House blocks a vote on the bill, Democrats will be able to use a procedure that allows them to bypass the Speaker and bring the issue to the floor. However, this requires time and 218 signatures of parliamentarians (Republicans have 221 mandates, Democrats have 213).

On February 21, Biden announced that Speaker Johnson must put to a vote the supplemental with assistance to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan. According to the American leader, the document will be approved by the House if it is put to a vote.

On February 27, Biden met with congressional leaders.