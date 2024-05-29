ZSU spokesman: Russia seeks to regroup near Chasiv Yar

Over the past week, the average percentage of offensive actions and enemy attacks has increased by 1%, says the spokesman for the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Armed Forces of Ukraine. Illustrative image (Photo: General Staff)

The Russian army is attempting to regroup near Chasiv Yar, with fewer active attacks currently taking place.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

Meanwhile, the situation near Bilohorivka is more dynamic, according to Nazar Voloshyn, the spokesman for the Khortytsia Operational-Strategic Group, in a comment to LIGA.net.

Voloshyn reported 405 shelling incidents in the Chasiv Yar area, 293 of which occurred in the past day alone. He noted that the southern part of Chasiv Yar accounts for most of the shelling, about 7% more than last week.







He stated that the enemy had carried out eight attacks in the Bilohorivka area, three with armored vehicles. According to the military representative, the average percentage of the enemy's actions and attacks has increased by 1% over the past week.

The spokesman for the Khortytsia OSG said that the enemy army is conducting up to five attacks per day on average. He also noted a decrease in the number of enemy airstrikes in the area, while the number of artillery and mortar shelling has increased.

He explained that this shift occurred because most of the buildings had been destroyed and artillery is now being used to cover infantry assaults.

On the Kramatorsk front, Voloshyn reported that since the beginning of the day, the enemy had already tried twice to dislodge Ukrainian fighters from their positions, and had unsuccessfully conducted assaults in the areas of Ivanivske and Klishchiivka.

Map: Deepstate

Read also: Ukraine fortifying Donbas frontlines, including using Armed Forces personnel on first defense line