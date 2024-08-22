Spy chief confirms attack on Moscow: signals intelligence center, Ostafyevo airport among targets

A drone attack also hit Millerovo in Rostov Oblast. The consequences of the operation are being established, said spymaster Kyrylo Budanov

Kyrylo Budanov (Photo: Valentyna Polishchuk / LIGA.net)

On August 21, the Main Intelligence Directorate carried out drone strikes on the a signals intelligence center and the Ostafyevo airport near Moscow, as well as on the air base Millerovo in Rostov Oblast, reported the head of military intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, in an interview with The War Zone.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

The spy chief reported that on August 21, his department conducted several operations using drones.

Military intelligence used 50 drones to attack the signals intelligence center and the Ostafyevo airport in Moscow, as well as the air base Millerovo in Rostov Oblast, Budanov said.

He noted that DIU is currently checking data on the consequences of this operation.

Here are Ostafyevo and Millerovo on Google Maps:

Subsequently, Budanov added that Ostafyevo was a "deceptive target" as it is used by the Russians for transport aviation.

He also reported that the signals intelligence center is located in the Podolsk district of Moscow Oblast, about 8 km south of the resort.

In Ostafyevo, in addition to the international airport, there is a state aerodrome for joint basing, which is under the jurisdiction of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

NASA's Fire Information for Resource Management System did not record fires in Ostafyevo and Millerovo, but there was a fire in the Podolsk district, but it is not known whether this is the same location that Budanov mentioned.

There are currently no publicly available detailed satellite images from these locations, so it is not yet possible to establish the real consequences of the drone attack.

Overnight on August 20, Moscow city and oblast were under attack by drones. The mayor of the Russian capital said that this was one of the largest attacks. The authorities traditionally claimed that they had intercepted all the UAVs.