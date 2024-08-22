Spymaster confirms destruction of supersonic MiG-31 and two Il-76 transport planes at Savasleyka

The modification of the fighter-interceptor is not specified

MiG-31K with a Kinzhal missile (Illustrative photo: EPA)

On August 16, a MiG-31 supersonic fighter-interceptor and two Il-76 transport planes were destroyed as a result of a Ukrainian drone attack on the Russian airfield in Savasleyka, the head of Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, confirmed in an interview with The War Zone.

According to him, a MiG-31 and two Il-76s were destroyed at Savasleyka as a result of an attack by Ukrainian drones on August 16.

The spy chief does not specify which modification of the MiG-31 was destroyed.

Earlier, LIGA.net's source in military intelligence reported that as a result of the agency's strike on Savasleyka, a MiG-31K or MiG-31I aircraft, two Il-76 aircraft, and five aircraft were damaged - possibly MiG-31K/I.

The MiG-31 of both the above-mentioned modifications can launch Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles. Regarding the differences: the propagandists of the Russian Federation claimed that the MiG-31I modification has a digital control system that automatically (without the pilot's involvement) takes the plane to the desired trajectory and launches the missile at the calculated moment.

The Il-76 is a heavy military transport aircraft with turbojet engines and a claimed maximum speed of 900 km/h.

Budanov reported that on August 21, the military intelligence carried out drone strikes on a signals intelligence center and the airport Ostafyevo near Moscow, as well as on the air base Millerovo in Rostov Oblastw.

