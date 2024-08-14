Four Russian airfields hit: Ukraine's largest strike yet shakes Putin's defenses

This morning, Russia's Ministry of Defense accused Ukraine of the attack, claiming it shot down 117 drones and four Tochka-U missiles overnight

SBU. Illustrative image (Photo by SBU)

On the night of August 14, Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) and Defense Forces launched the largest drone attack on Russian military airfields since the war began.

Explosions were reported at airfields in Voronezh, Kursk, Savasleyka, and Borisoglebsk, according to an informed source cited by LIGA.net.

The source said this was the largest attack on Russian airfields throughout the entire war against Russia. He also noted that it was a rather "eventful" night at the airfields in Voronezh, Kursk, Savasleyka, and Borisoglebsk.

The LIGA.net source confirmed that this was a specially planned operation to prevent the enemy from using these airfields for strikes with guided aerial bombs on the front line and Ukrainian cities.

Russian war correspondents on social media are already whining that the strike was effective, he noted, and that air defense couldn't protect these objects. Local social media channels wrote about 10 explosions at Savasleyka alone, from where MiGs regularly take off, terrorizing all of Ukraine with air raid alerts.

On the night of August 14, Russian sources reported an alleged drone attack on Savasleyka airfield in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, as well as on objects in Voronezh Oblast.

