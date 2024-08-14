Ukrainian forces destroy Russian Su-34 in Kursk Oblast – General Staff

The warplane was shot down by the forces and means of anti-aircraft missile troops of the Ukrainian Air Force

Su-34 (Illustrative photo: Russian media)

Overnight, Ukrainian defenders destroyed a Russian Su-34 aircraft over Kursk Oblast of the Russian Federation, reported the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

In the early hours August 14, a Russian fighter-bomber was destroyed in Russia's Kursk Oblast by the forces and means of the anti-aircraft missile forces of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the report says.

Su-34 is a Soviet and Russian multifunctional front-line supersonic fighter-bomber of the 4++ generation.

The ship is designed for striking enemy targets with air strikes in operational and tactical depth, concentrating the main efforts at a distance of 150-600 km from the line of contact.

Earlier, on August 11, the General Staff reported the downing of a Russian helicopter. The military did not specify the exact location, but the day before, Russian Z-propaganda announced the loss of a Ka-52 "Alligator" rotorcraft in Kursk Oblast.

On August 5, Ukraine's military intelligence confirmed the destruction of a Russian Su-34 and ammunition storage after the attack on the Russian Morozovsk airfield in Rostov Oblast on August 3.