Russian media claim an alleged drone attack on the airfield Savasleyka in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, as well as on facilities in Voronezh Oblast.

One of the local groups on Vkontakte reported about 10 hits at the Savasleyka airfield and the closure of the city of Kulebaki, where the air base is located. This statement is distributed by various Telegram channels, but there is currently no confirmation of these claims.

A video of drones flying over this area was posted.

Russian mass media Astra reports that locals allegedly saw drones over the settlements of Veletma and Savasleyka, which are not far from the airfield.

Savasleyka is the base of Russian MiG-31K supersonic fighters, carriers of Kinzhal missiles. The air base is located about 600 kilometers from Ukraine.

In the video at the beginning of the report, a local filmed the flight of a drone and accompanied it with the comment: "Savasleyka bound... So fed up with them."

The second video shows the work of air defense against a drone. At the end it explodes, but you can't see where exactly because of the trees.

Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Defense once again reported on the alleged downing of numerous missiles and drones over the territory of the Russian Federation: in particular, 11 drones were allegedly destroyed over Nizhny Novgorod Oblast. The Russian department usually makes such statements, regardless of the real situation.

In addition, overnight, the Russians reported an alleged drone attack in Voronezh Oblast: explosions and a fire were reported in the regional center (first video), and explosions were also heard in Borisoglebsk, next to which a Russian military airfield is located (second and third videos).

Some resources also claim an attack by drones on the airfield Baltimor in Voronezh Oblast – the base of Russian Su aircraft, which are carriers of guided aerial bombs.

A Russian local Telegram channel captions the photo below: "Something is burning on the outskirts of Voronezh due to the fall of an unmanned aerial vehicle."

It will be possible to establish the real consequences of these attacks later.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces reported that overnight on August 8, the Defense Forces successfully struck the airfield in Russia's Lipetsk Oblast – during the attack, the Ukrainian troops hit warehouses with guided aerial bombs and a number of other objects near the airbase.

LIGA.net's source noted: the SBU strike in cooperation with the Armed Forces hit the Lipetsk-2 airfield, where there were several dozen fighter jets, helicopters and warehouses with more than 700 anti-tank missiles. After the strike of the Ukrainian drones, a powerful explosion occurred, which caused a chain detonation and a large-scale fire on a large part of the airfield, the interlocutor noted.

Due to the detonation of ammunition, the Russian authorities announced the evacuation of residents.