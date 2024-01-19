U.S. plans to provide Ukraine with as much military aid as possible by January 2025 – CNN

According to a CNN source, in 2023, representatives of the administration and Congress began discussions on how to direct as much aid as possible to Ukraine by January 2025

The United States plans to provide Ukraine with as much military assistance as possible until January 2025, but there are concerns that the funds allocated for Ukraine, if not spent, could be blocked by the 45th U.S. president, Donald Trump, if he is elected head of state, CNN reported, citing a senior U.S. official.

As per a source, discussions on directing maximum aid to Ukraine by January 2025 began in 2023 among representatives of the administration and Congress.

The source emphasized the importance of not only allocating funds but also ensuring they are disbursed before the elections, as any funds from the 2024 fiscal year awaiting expenditure could be blocked by Trump.

On January 19, it became known that Trump opposed compromises with the Democratic Party and the White House regarding border security with Mexico. Resolving this issue will ensure the continuation of assistance to Ukraine.

An aide to a congressman familiar with the discussion stated that more hawkish lawmakers, such as Republican Senator Lindsey Graham and Republican Representative Michael McCaul, were among those advocating for sufficient funds from Congress to support the Ukrainian Armed Forces until the 2024 elections.

"We’re in the middle of an intense election cycle, where taking a tough vote like this in the shadow of presidential and down-ballot elections is a nonstarter for a lot of people. So for the hawks among us, frontloading is the way to sustain support through what is going to be a politically intense year on the home front," the aide-consultant said.

