Military aid to Ukraine will not always be at the level of 2022-2023 – State Department

The United States wants to help Ukraine develop its military-industrial complex, but has not yet achieved this, State Dept rep Matthew Miller has said

Matthew Miller (Photo: screenshot from the video)

Washington will not always be able to continue military aid to Ukraine at the level of 2022-2023, announced the US State Department's spokesman, Matthew Miller, at a briefing.

At the same time, the United States has made it clear that it will continue to support Ukraine "as long as it takes."

"That does not mean that we are going to continue to support them at the same level of military funding that we did in 2022 and 2023. We don’t think that should be necessary because the goal is to ultimately transition Ukraine to stand on its own feet and to help Ukraine build its own industrial base and its own military industrial base so it can both finance and build and acquire munitions on its own," said Miller.

He noted that this is necessary so that Ukraine can independently finance, purchase and produce ammunition.

" But we are not there yet, and that is why it is so critical that Congress pass the supplemental funding bill, because we are not yet at the point where Ukraine can defend itself just based on its own," the diplomat stated.

On December 13, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy returned from the United States, where he tried to convince Congress to vote for aid to Ukraine, without a positive result.

Congress went on winter break without approving additional aid to Ukraine.

Some American congressmen thought it was right to stay in Washington after December 14 and resolve the issue of additional funding and security of the US borders.