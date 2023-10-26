The US Department of Defense announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine in the amount of $150 million. In particular, it includes additional ammunition for NASAMS and HIMARS systems, AIM-9M air defense missiles and others, reads the website of the Pentagon.

"The U.S. is announcing a new tranche of arms and equipment for Ukraine today that will help them sustain progress on the battlefield and build further momentum," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on X (Twitter).

The new aid package for $150 million includes:



• Additional munitions for National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS);

• AIM-9M missiles for air defense;

• Stinger anti-aircraft missiles;

• Additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS);

• 155mm and 105mm artillery rounds;

• Tube-Launched, Optically-Tracked, Wire-Guided (TOW) missiles;

• Javelin anti-armor systems;

• More than 2 million rounds of small arms ammunition;

• Night vision devices;

• Demolitions munitions for obstacle clearing;

• Cold weather gear; and

• Spare parts, maintenance, and other ancillary equipment.

On October 20, 2023, US President Joe Biden called on Congress not to stop the supply of weapons to Ukraine. The White House has sent a request to Congress to allocate $106 billion in emergency funding to help Ukraine, Israel and strengthen US border security.

It is expected that the package for Ukraine will be valued at $61.4 billion.

