US hands Ukraine ‘priority reforms’ list, embassy confirms

The United States confirmed on Tuesday that Kyiv had been handed a "proposed list of priority reforms", reflecting the West’s growing pressure on Ukraine to ensure accountability and change in state apparatus to secure further support.

The list, first published by Ukrainska Pravda, a news media outlet, includes a slew of reforms—from fighting corruption to structural economic changes—which have already been voiced by Kyiv’s partners.

In a statement, the US embassy in Kyiv said Washington "provided a proposed list of priority reforms for discussion and feedback at the multi-donor coordination platform in Brussels".

"This list was provided as a basis for consultation with the government of Ukraine and key partners as part of our enduring support to Ukraine and its efforts to integrate into Europe, a goal the United States strongly supports," the embassy said.

"The aim of the effort is to prioritise and consolidate reform steps with Ukraine and among key stakeholders."

The US embassy, however, did not disclose the contents of the list, which was allegedly sent to Ukraine’s prime minister by Mike Pyle, deputy national security advisor for international economics at the US administration.

A government source told LIGA.net that the document "contains nothing new" and is a "summary" of what has been said before.

If you notice a spelling error, select it with the mouse and press Ctrl+Enter.