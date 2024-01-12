White House urges Congress to vote on more Ukraine aid as US assistance grinds to a halt

The US Congress should approve an additional package of military aid to Ukraine to unblock assistance, White House representative John Kirby said

John Kirby (Photo: EPA/Julia Nikhinson)

The United Stats stopped military aid to Ukraine, so Congress must approve a new package to support Kyiv, White House representative John Kirby announced at a briefing.

The White House recently provided Ukraine with the last drawdown package for which funding was provided.

This is why it is critical that Congress approves a new support package for Ukraine, so that Washington can finance the supply of weapons.

"The assistance that we provided has now ground to a halt. The attacks that the Russians are conducting are only increasing. And now, as I talked about earlier this week, they’re using North Korean ballistic missiles to do their dirty work," Kirby said.

On January 4, the White House announced that the United States has run out of money to finance military aid to Ukraine, so Congress must urgently approve a new support package.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that "on January 8, the Senate returns from vacation, on January 9, the House of Representatives comes back, and, without exaggeration, a decision can be made on any following day" about money for Ukraine.

Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson is weighing direct negotiations with US President Joe Biden regarding additional funding for Ukraine and border security.