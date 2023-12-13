US details $200 million Ukraine aid package, which could be one of the last

The new package includes additional ammunition, artillery shells, missiles for air defense, and more

The latest package of military aid to Ukraine, which was announced the day before by US President Joe Biden, includes missiles for air defense systems, artillery rounds and more, reported the website of the Pentagon.

According to Bloomberg News senior White House correspondent Jennifer Jacobs, Biden said "Congress needs to pass supplemental funding for Ukraine before they break holiday recess, before they give Putin the greatest Christmas gift they could possibly give him."

The new aid package from the United States includes, in particular:

→ AIM-9M air defense missiles;

→ air defense system components;

→ additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS);

→ 155 mm and 105 mm artillery rounds;

→ high-speed anti-radiation missiles (HARMs);

→ Tube-Launched, Optically-Tracked, Wire-Guided (TOW) missiles;

→ Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems;

→ more than 4 million rounds for small arms;

→ demolitions munitions for obstacle clearing;

→ equipment for the protection of critical national infrastructure;

→ spare parts, generators, repair and other ancillary equipment.

According to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, if Congress does not pass a decision on providing additional aid, this will be one of the last security aid packages for Ukraine.

"We continue to urge Congress to advance our national security interests by helping Ukraine defend itself and secure its future – a future in which its people rebuild and live safely in a resilient and thriving democracy," he said.

On October 20, 2023, Biden called on Congress not to stop the supply of weapons to Ukraine. The White House has requested $106 billion in emergency funding to help Ukraine, Israel and strengthen US border security. $61.4 billion of them are expected for Ukraine.

On December 6, the American leader appealed to Congress to approve additional funding for assistance to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. He emphasized that Putin will go further if he is not stopped in Ukraine, and then the American military will have to fight with the Russians.

The White House announced that money for aid to Ukraine will run out by the end of 2023 if the US Congress does not pass a new package.

Nonetheless, Zelenskyy is sure that Ukraine will overcome the pause in military aid from the USA.