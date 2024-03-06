US State Dept certain Ukraine has plan, surprises in store evidenced by destruction of Russian ships

Ukraine continues to achieve successes on the battlefield and sink Russian ships, State Dept spokesman Matthew Miller said

Matthew Miller (Photo: screenshot from the video)

The destruction of the corvette Sergey Kotov of the Russian Black Sea Fleet shows that the Ukrainian Defense Forces are capable of continuing to achieve success on the battlefield, announced State Department spokesman Matthew Miller at a briefing.

Washington believes that Ukraine has a plan that it can implement for success on the battlefield.

"We’ve seen them making – having victories on the battlefield, most recently in the Black Sea, where in the last 24 hours they sunk another Russian ship," Miller said.

He expressed confidence that the Ukrainian military still has "surprises" in store.

"We look forward to seeing the results," the diplomat said.

On the morning of March 5, the patrol corvette of the Russian Black Sea Fleet Sergey Kotov was destroyed in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

Military intelligence said that the mission was made possible by the cooperation of the Defense Intelligence with the Naval Forces and with the support of the Ministry of Digital Transformation. The ship was destroyed by Magura V5 drones.

Sergey Kotov was destroyed on the second attempt, the crew was partially saved, Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk said in a comment to LIGA.net.

The ship has been damaged before. This happened in September 2023, but it was sent for repairs.