Starlink for Ukraine funded by Poland, not Elon Musk, says Sikorski

Radosław Sikorski (Photo by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland)

Poland, not Elon Musk or his company, is financing Starlink modules for Ukraine, as Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski stated during a press conference on October 10, according to Polskie Radio 24.

"Mr. Elon Musk does not sponsor the Starlink modules used in Ukraine; they are and will be financed exclusively by Poland. We are doing this, and no one else is," he said.

During the press conference, Sikorski also discussed providing equipment to Ukraine, a topic Polish President Andrzej Duda plans to address at the upcoming Ramstein meeting. According to Sikorski, the delivery and internet connectivity of Starlink modules enable Ukraine to continue defending itself effectively against Russian forces.